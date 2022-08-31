Occupiers pour concrete over bodies of those who died in Drama Theater in Mariupol, and "hide" smell with chlorine, - Strategic Committee of AFU

During the so-called "reconstruction" of the Mariupol Drama Theater, where people died during the bombing, the occupiers cover the corpses with concrete and cover these places with chlorine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The occupiers in the Mariupol drama theater are covering the bodies of the dead with concrete, and they are trying to remove the corpse smell with chlorine," the report says.

It is noted that this was reported by local residents with the right of complete anonymity, being careful for their own lives:

"For a week, we sit cross-legged, these stupid people don't carry chlorine. There is no way without chlorine. Where there are large accumulations of corpses (in the building - ed.), there you need chlorine and only then concrete, if you just pour concrete on the corpses - the stench somehow penetrates even through the thick layer of concrete".

According to them, the builders were ordered not to make a fuss and not to pull out the corpses, but to "concrete quietly".