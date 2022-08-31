ENG
Headquarters for preparation of pseudo-referendum exploded in occupied Berdiansk. PHOTOS

In occupied Berdiansk, there was an explosion near the headquarters of the collaborating organization "We are with Russia", which is preparing a pseudo-referendum.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Telegram of the Office of Strategic Communications of the AFU.

"Occupied Berdiansk. Something exploded this morning near the headquarters of the collaborating organization "We are with Russia", which is actively participating in the preparations for the pseudo-referendum. There is no information about the victims. It seems that someone accidentally threw away a cigarette butt," the message says.

Headquarters for preparation of pseudo-referendum exploded in occupied Berdiansk 01
Headquarters for preparation of pseudo-referendum exploded in occupied Berdiansk 02

