Russia refused to give IAEA missions special passes to travel to occupied territories

The occupation authorities of the part of the Zaporizhzhia region occupied by Russian troops announced that they will not issue special passes to the participants of the IAEA mission. There they want the mission to wait in the general queue.

"The IAEA mission will stand in line to get to the liberated (captured by the Russians - Ed.) part of the Zaporizhzhia region. This is due to the fact that special passes will not be issued to them. They could get there quickly and without obstacles from Russia," wrote Volodymyr Rohov, who calls himself a member of the main council of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine.

On the other hand, the Russian news agency TASS reports, citing the "local authorities", that the military administration of the occupied Enerhodar is waiting for the arrival of the mission on the morning of September 1.

Also remind, that the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station recently. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were mining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal. They said that Russia "protects the nuclear power plant", including from possible terrorist attacks.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.

On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV ZNPP - "Dniprovska". The next day, one of the power units was connected.

In two days, the International Atomic Energy Agency formed the composition of the mission to the station.

On August 31, the IAEA mission left Kyiv for the Zaporizhzhia NPP to inspect the situation and establish a permanent representation. At the same time, the Russian invaders are shelling Enerhodar in order to create a suitable "picture" for the IAEA mission.

