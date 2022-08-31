AFU commented on statement of Russian Federation that "counteroffensive failed miserably": Russians were so shocked that they did not hear true state of affairs

Ukrainian defenders continue to effectively destroy the logistics of the occupiers in the south.

This was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the press center of OK "South", Censor.NET informs.

According to her, the pontoon crossings of the occupiers are "Lego-constructors".

"It's such an endless Lego-constructor, because they, realizing that they are under our fire control, continue to mold these barges as if they were made of plasticine. And we continue to puncture them methodically," Humeniuk explained.

Humeniuk also commented on the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, in which the occupiers said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south "failed miserably."

"They crackled so much that they mistook their crackling for ours, probably that's why they didn't hear the real state of affairs. Finally, time and our endurance will tell everything," she said.

See more: Russian troops hit farm in Zaporizhzhia, about thousand cattle died, 2 people were injured, - RMA. PHOTOS