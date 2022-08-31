Theft of $580,000: Ministry of Defense official Khmelnytsky was searched, money was found in sofa, - mass media

One of the participants in the case of embezzlement of $580,000 of the Ministry of Defense during the purchase of military ammunition, which the police reported on August 30, is the director of the Department of State Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense, Lt. Col. Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

As Censor.NET informs, the UP writes about this with reference to sources.

According to the publication, the police searched Khmelnytsky's place of residence - at the rented apartment of a friend of the Ministry of Defense official.

According to one source, money was found in the sofa.

Another interlocutor of the UP reported that the case concerns contracts that Khmelnytsky signed back in March for a total of 3.8 billion hryvnias.

The publication turned to the Ministry of Defense for comments. At the time of publication, no response was received.

It will be recalled that it was previously reported that three members of a criminal group were exposed for seizing funds of the Ministry of Defense in the amount of 580,000 US dollars.