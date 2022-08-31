Fire control over Kakhovka and Antoniv road bridges has been established, - OC "South"

The destruction of the enemy’s logistics routes, control points of enemy units, and places of concentration of forces and means continues.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the operational command "South".

"During the night, the enemy shelled the Nikopol district several times with barrel artillery and rocket systems of salvo fire. As a result of the rocket hits in the district center, the college of the National Metallurgical Academy, a children's and youth sports school, the House of Culture, several pharmacies and shops, and 11 apartment buildings were damaged. 1 civilian was injured," the message reads.

Closer to dawn, the enemy hit the Shirokivska community twice. Settlements of the Bereznehuvate community are under periodic fire. There are no casualties.

As noted, our missile and artillery units struck two control points, two warehouses with ammunition, anti-aircraft defense equipment, a radar station and areas of concentration of enemy artillery. Fire control over the Kakhovka and Antoniv road bridges has been established.

"The confirmed losses of the enemy are 15 rocket launchers, 3 T-72 tanks, a Tor anti-aircraft missile complex, a Forpost attack and reconnaissance drone, 6 units of armored vehicles and 2 ammunition depots," the OC reports.

There are 3 enemy Kalibr cruise missile carriers equipped with 20 missiles on combat duty in the Black Sea.

As noted in OC "South", the threat of missile strikes and remote artillery shelling in the regions close to the zone of direct hostilities and in the occupied territories remains extremely high. It is necessary to be vigilant and careful, to observe safety measures, to respond promptly and correctly to alarm signals.