EU countries were unable to introduce сomplete ban on issuing visas for Russians, - Sijarto

The European Union will suspend the agreement with Russia, which facilitates the issuance of Schengen visas.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated in a video message by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Sijarto.

According to him, the EU will not impose a complete ban on issuing visas, as there is no consensus on this issue.

The minister added that Hungary, along with some other EU member states, opposes Russia's visa ban.

It was previously reported that the European Union is going to suspend an agreement that simplifies Russians' visa applications in order to make it more difficult for its citizens to travel to Europe.

