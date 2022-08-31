Sweden will provide batch of ammunition for artillery of Armed Forces

Sweden has prepared a new batch of military aid for Ukraine. This is the seventh package since the start of the full-scale war.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde, on Twitter.

She noted that the Armed Forces will receive a batch of ammunition for artillery. The projectiles cost SEK 500 million (about EUR 50 million).

According to Linde, this is not the last package of military support for Ukraine. Currently, the Swedish Office for Military Support (FMV) and the Armed Forces are studying the possibility of transferring heavy weapons and air defense equipment to Ukraine. We are talking about Swedish Archer artillery installations and RBS70 portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

See more: More than 7,000 Russian invaders were eliminated in August, 175 artillery systems and 35 air defense systems were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS