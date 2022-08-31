Kuleba after meeting with Borrell: "EU support will last as long as necessary for victory of Ukraine"
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the sidelines of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague.
The minister announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"Jozep has demonstrated decisive leadership since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The EU's support will last as long as necessary for Ukraine's victory," Kuleba said.
