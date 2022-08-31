Morawiecki about visas for Russians: "I don’t remember that in 1943 German tourists traveled, for example, to Great Britain"

In Copenhagen, during the Baltic Sea energy security summit, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the European Union to stop issuing visas to Russians.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by Polske Radio.

" I do not remember that in 1943, German tourists traveled, for example, to Great Britain or other countries of the world for the purpose of tourism. Today, Russia is a barbaric aggressor who kills the civilian population and commits terrible crimes in Ukraine. Crimes of genocide. Therefore, Russian assets should be confiscated, I also told our friends from the European Union about this, and Russians should not receive non-humanitarian visas," Morawiecki emphasized.

He added that he had discussed this issue with other EU leaders, and expressed hope that Western Europe would increasingly realize the importance of this issue.

"I hope that this postulate will also be accepted (in the EU - ed.)," said the Polish Prime Minister.

Read more: Kuleba after meeting with Borrell: "EU support will last as long as necessary for victory of Ukraine"

In Copenhagen, Morawiecki took part in a meeting with the heads of government of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, and Latvia and the president of Lithuania. The main topic of the negotiations was strengthening cooperation on energy security in the Baltic Sea region.