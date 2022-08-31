Kremlin demands to prepare "referendum" in Kherson region, but Ukrainians are going to boycott this "show", - Sobolevsky

The Russian leadership demands from the occupiers in the Kherson region to continue preparations for the pseudo-referendum

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevsky, Censor.NET reports.

"Moscow's demands to the Kherson occupation authorities - to continue preparations for the so-called "referendum" cause despair among the latter, which turns into panic.

There is no support from the population, they cannot form commissions in a decent amount, and there is absolutely no understanding of how many voters are in the region at least approximately today. Even to create a picture in the near future, there are actually no opportunities," he said.

According to Sobolevsky, people are going to boycott this "show".

"They are afraid to bring the truth about this to the top, so they continue to report on the successful integration of the Kherson region into the system of "Russian peace", even though they understand how it will all end. And then there is also the Armed Forces..." he concluded.