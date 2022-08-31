ENG
AFU hit bases of Russian Federation in three settlements of Kherson region, 65 occupiers were eliminated, - OC "South"

зсу

Today, the Defense Forces of the South hit Russian military bases in the area of Chornobaivka, Nova Kakhovka, and Shyroka Balka.

This was reported by Vladyslav Nazarov, the spokesman of OC "South", Censor.NET informs.

Ukrainian defenders also struck an ammunition warehouse in Nova Kakhovka and a convoy moving along the highway in the Oleshky area.

Losses in the amount of 65 people have been confirmed.

