17-year-old boy in Dnipropetrovsk region died due to detonation of cluster munition, - RMA

Citizens are urged not to approach explosives that remain after shelling by the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the head of RMA Valentin Reznichenko, Censor.NET reports.

"A 17-year-old boy died in the Synelnykove district. He touched a cluster munition. It detonated... This is already the eighth death in the region due to such munitions.

I asked and I am asking again! Please do not approach explosives left behind by the enemy fire. Do not go to forest strips and other places where there may be remnants of cluster shells.

If you come across a suspicious object, call the rescuers or the police. Cluster munitions are sneaky. They are dangerous for some time after the "arrivals", - the head of the regional administration emphasized.

Read more: Kremlin demands to prepare "referendum" in Kherson region, but Ukrainians are going to boycott this "show", - Sobolevsky