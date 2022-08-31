Head of German Foreign Ministry Berbock called on EU countries for "energy solidarity" in autumn and winter

Europe must remain united, no matter what it is about: energy, sanctions or visas.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Berbok, stated this to journalists on the sidelines of an informal meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of the European Union in Prague on August 31, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Europeans must be ready to stand in solidarity in the coming months and perhaps even years. Europe is only strong when it stands together. Solidarity is our strongest weapon," said Burbok.

Burbok called it important the efforts of EU countries, despite varying degrees of dependence on the Russian Federation, to find a common position on difficult issues, such as the disconnection of Russian banks from the SWIFT system, the oil embargo, the issue of gas imports, etc. Regarding sanctions in the energy sector, Berbok reminded that Berlin's position is that the sanctions should be such that the EU itself can withstand in the long term.

Separately, she emphasized the need for "energy solidarity" in autumn and winter.

Burbock warned countries against returning to "national snail huts". The energy issue is one of the main challenges today, and the shutdown of Nord Stream 1 right now once again shows that Russia uses energy as a means of blackmail and a weapon, the "green" politician noted.

She emphasized the need for a new European policy towards Russia, because there cannot be a return to the times that preceded the February 24 invasion.

Burbock and his French colleague proposed four points where the European Union can define new directions for such a policy.

First, the EU will continue to support Ukraine in every possible way in its struggle for the right to live like Europeans - in peace and security. To this end, Europeans will be united and united in the issue of the implementation of sanctions.

Secondly, it is necessary to strengthen one's own defense capabilities, which means not only better weapons and coordination, but also better joint resistance to hybrid warfare, which includes cyber aspects and energy.

Thirdly, in view of the protection of not only the European peace order, but also international law, closer cooperation with international partners around the world, development of strategic communication, in particular, to debunk Russian fakes, for example, in the countries of the Global South, is needed.

Fourthly, according to Burbok, it is necessary to support all those in Russia who courageously oppose the regime. The diplomat admitted that the view on the problem of canceling visas for Russians in the Baltic countries, which share common borders with the Russian Federation and on which Russia's influence is very large, is different than in those states that are located at a greater distance.

"We have to discuss these different perspectives <…> It is important for Germany that we solve this problem together," Burbock said.

She is personally against a complete ban on issuing visas, because then, in her opinion, those who fight against the regime may suffer. At the same time, the politician advocates complicating the current procedure for obtaining visas.

Speaking about the eighth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, Burbok assured that it will be there, there are already proposals, Germany has also made its own. At the same time, the minister emphasized the need to comply with the sanctions that were introduced earlier.

