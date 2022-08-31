Ukraine’s membership in EU will not take years if Kyiv and Brussels are ready to act quickly, - Kuleba

If Kyiv and Brussels are ready to act quickly, it may not take years for Ukraine to join the EU, it may happen much faster

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba at the "Forum 2000" in Prague on Wednesday.

"We are implementing the recommendations. And if we are ready to act quickly, the EU must act quickly as well. As you said, maybe EU membership will not happen overnight, but it can happen in two nights, not years. That is our plan." - said Kuleba.

He assured that Ukraine knows what is at stake and is very committed to the implementation of EU recommendations.

"I think we all deserve a bit of optimism. Because traditionally, when someone talks about the European integration of Ukraine, naturally, they always add the following suggestion: "Well, it may take years, it may take a long time. ". And what if not? Three months ago, no one believed that Ukraine would become a candidate country. We heard the same story: "Well, it will take many years until it happens," - noted the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.