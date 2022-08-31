During August 31, occupiers unsuccessfully advanced in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavliv directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 31.

this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The one hundred and eighty-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn, Polis,sia and Siversk directions, the situation remains unchanged. The enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Hai and Bleshnia in the Chernihiv region and Dmytrivka and Kindrativka in the Sumy region. Air reconnaissance of the border regions of the Air Force continues.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy from tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and jet artillery shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of Duvanka, Sosnivka, Ruska Lozova, Cherkassky Tyshki, Tsyrkuny, Stary Saltiv, Shestakove, Nortsivka, and Husarivka settlements. Supports the high intensity of UAV reconnaissance. He carried out airstrikes in the area of ​​Rusky Tyshky. Made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the direction of Prudianka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Dolyna, Boghorodychne, and Dibrivne settlements were hit by fire. An airstrike was carried out near Virnopillia. The enemy is trying to improve the logistical support of his troops.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery near Vesely, Bohorodychne, Zakytne, Hryhorivka, and Spirne. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired at military and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaytseve, and Kodema districts.

Ukrainian defense forces repelled enemy offensive attempts in the direction of Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Mayorsk, and Kodema settlements.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrels, and jet artillery near Avdiivka, Opytne, Umanske, Pervomaiske, and Staromykhailivka. He made an unsuccessful attack attempt in the direction of the settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, and Mariinka, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, shelling of the positions of our troops in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka settlements was recorded. The enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the Pobeda area but was unsuccessful.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the areas of Burlatske, Kamianske, Novopil, Huliaipole, Orihiv, Zaliznychne, Vremivka, Novoivanivka, and Mala Tokmachka settlements were attacked by the enemy. The enemy used aviation for strikes near Chervone, Dorozhnianka, and Novosilka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied positions. Takes measures to replenish losses and restore the logistical support of the troop group. He carried out shelling from tanks, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Lupareve, Chervyn Yar, Kyselyvka, Kvitneve, Velyke Artakove, Shevchenkove, Mykolaiv, Bila Krynytsia, Posad-Pokrovske, Olhyne, Dobrianka, and Topoline. Areas of Andriyivka, Olhyne, and Plotnitske settlements were hit by airstrikes. The enemy pays considerable attention to aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, the enemy's naval group focuses its main efforts on maintaining a favorable operational regime and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.