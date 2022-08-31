Five EU-neighboring countries of Russia will discuss entry restrictions for Russian citizens, - Lithuanian Foreign Ministry

Lithuania welcomes the decision of the European Union to suspend the simplified visa regime with Russia.

This was said by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Gabrielus Landsbergis, in a comment to Radio Svoboda, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Lithuania is pleased, I am glad, that the problems of border (to Russia - ed.) countries regarding Russian citizens coming to our territory with Schengen visas have been recognized. It was recognized that we have the opportunity to seek a national or regional solution to our national security issues at the borders," Landsbergis commented.

He added that now the bordering countries of the bloc must begin working to find such a solution.

"Now we, the five countries - the three Baltic States, Poland and Finland - must find a regional solution to how we approach the issue of national security of people crossing the border from Russia with Russian passports and Schengen visas to our countries or through our countries further to Europe," added the Lithuanian foreign minister.

It is planned that the meeting of representatives of the five states will be held next Friday.

Earlier on August 31, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced the suspension of the simplified visa regime for Russian citizens. At the same time, he noted that Russia's neighboring countries can take measures at the national level to limit access to the bloc across their borders, in accordance with the EU Schengen Area Code.