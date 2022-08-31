European Union believes that war in Ukraine will not end soon - Borrel

Vice President of the European Commission, High Representative of the EU for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell believes that Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine will not end in the near future.

Borrell said this in Prague at a press conference after an informal meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers of EU member states, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

"We also exchanged views on the broader context of the war in Ukraine. We agreed that we must be prepared to respond to the negative consequences of this Russian aggression against Ukraine, which, unfortunately, does not seem likely to stop anytime soon," Borrell stressed. .

At the same time, as the High Representative of the EU noted, the war concerns not only Russia and Ukraine, but also the security and stability of the entire European continent, and, moreover, has broader repercussions throughout the world.

"We discussed, for example, the catastrophic impact this war could have if Russia continues to gamble around Ukrainian nuclear power plants, especially in Zaporizhzhia," Borrell stressed.

He also said the ministers discussed political, military, economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine. "And we insist that we remain united in our response to Russia's war, to its malevolent global behavior," Borrel said.

