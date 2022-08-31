PACE condemned attempts of show trial for Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) strongly condemned any attempts at a fake show trial of Ukrainian prisoners.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (PWPO).

The PACE has released written declaration No 751, which calls for respecting the status of prisoners of war under international humanitarian law. The document states, in particular, that after the shooting of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, Russia is looking for new excuses for its war crimes.

The signatories of the declaration note that all prisoners of war are considered to be protected by the Third Geneva Convention of 1949. The norms of POW status are the basic provisions of international humanitarian law.

The PACE delegates were outraged by the materials in some media with footage of cages in which the accused would allegedly be held.

In addition to representatives of Ukraine, the declaration was signed by parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, France, Poland, and Romania.