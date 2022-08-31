Issue of physical admission of IAEA mission to occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP will be decided tomorrow, - Head of Energy Ministry Halushchenko

The issue of physical admission of the International Nuclear Safety Agency mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be decided tomorrow.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko announced on the air of the national telethon in the evening.

At the same time, he noted that the mission does not need any special passes, which the Russian mass media write about, and there is no other legal way to get to the station, such as through the territory of Ukraine.

"This is recognized by Grossi (IAEA head Raphael Grossi)," the minister, who is also in Zaporizhzhia, where the agency's delegation arrived today, emphasized.

At the same time, Halushchenko expressed hope that the actions of the Russian side would not affect the course and outcome of the mission.

"The IAEA specialists are really professionals and in this connection I hope very much that no provocations and manipulations by Russian soldiers and representatives of Rosatom will affect the work of the mission," the head of the Ministry of Energy said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that for the first time in history the IAEA mission is taking place "with an anticipatory purpose to secure from the barbaric actions taking place there".

According to him, Ukraine and the IAEA have discussed in detail the list of facilities defined for the mission.

"Our positions are almost completely the same. We had many meetings in Kiev. The key thing is for the Russian occupants to allow the mission along certain routes. For the inspectors to see everything that happens there," Halushchenko explained.

Otherwise, if the Russians try to adjust or distort the routes in any way, the result of the mission could be questioned, the minister stressed.

He also stressed that in addition to the purely technical functions, the mission should show the security threats posed by the presence of armed forces at the nuclear facility.

"The result of the mission should be: the de-occupation of the ZNPP, the return under full control of Ukraine and the demilitarization of the territory around the plant.

If they draw up a report on the violations and hand it over to Ukraine to eliminate them, we won't be able to do that while the Russian military is there," the head of the Ministry of Energy stressed.

