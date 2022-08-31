Finland plans to introduce humanitarian visas for Russians who oppose war

The Finnish government is considering the possibility of introducing a new type of humanitarian visa for Russian citizens. They will be issued to people who oppose the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Pekka Haavisto, which cites Yle.

According to him, first of all, the new visa will be intended for activists, dissidents, human rights activists and journalists of independent publications. It will allow entering the country in search of asylum and subsequently obtain a residence permit.

Haavisto noted that the visa will not be issued to absolutely everyone in the world who wants to seek asylum, but it will be introduced on a situational basis, as, for example, now - against the background of the war in Ukraine.

"Each situation will be considered on a case-by-case basis. The humanitarian visa will be used only in rare cases," Haavisto stressed.

Earlier it became known that Finland from September to reduce the number of visas issued to Russians. The number of Schengen visas issued to Russian citizens will be reduced to one-tenth of the current level.