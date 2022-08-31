During August 31, Russian occupants fired fifty mines and shells in Sumy region - RMA
During the day of August 31, Russian aggressors shelled three communities in the Sumy region, firing more than fifty shells and mines.
According to Censor.NЕТ, Zhyvytskyi stated this in Facebook.
He noted: "Sumy region. Situation as of 10 p.m. August 31, 2022. More than fifty mines and shells came at us from the Russian side.
After 3 p.m., mortar fire began in the Bilopilska community, 28 parishes.
At the same time, the Russians fired 8 mines at the Shalyhinska community.
At 6 p.m., in Krasnopilska community, there was artillery shelling, 15 coming in.
There were no casualties or damage.
