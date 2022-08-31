Occupiers prepare extras at Zaporizhzhia NPP to meet IAEA mission, - Intelligence Service

The Russian occupants are preparing a crowd at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to meet the IAEA mission, which is due to arrive at the plant on September 1.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Main Directorate of Intelligence of Defense Ministry.

"Station employees are subjected to crushing reprisals. Some of the workers considered by the occupiers to be insufficiently "trustworthy" have disappeared. Their fate and current whereabouts are unknown.

Part of the employees, who for various reasons agreed to cooperate with the occupants and specially prepared "extras", must give the impression to the members of the Mission that the local residents fully support the actions of the occupiers. For now, Russian technologists are working with them to work on the scenario and create the necessary "picture" for the Kremlin," the Intelligence said in a statement.

