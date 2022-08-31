Ukraine was planning larger-scale counterattack, but decided to narrow its targets - CNN

According to CNN, Ukraine was planning a larger-scale counteroffensive, but decided to concentrate on the Kherson direction so as not to get bogged down on several fronts.

This is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to NV.

Kyiv initially considered a broader counterattack, but in recent weeks it has concentrated its mission in the south, in the Kherson region, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said.

Officials say they believe there is now increased parity between the Ukrainian and Russian militaries. But officials are still hesitant to call the AFU operation in the south of the country a real "counterattack."

It is noted that Russia still retains an advantage in the total number of personnel and massed artillery. But Ukrainian forces are backed by modern Western weaponry and training, officials say. "Ukraine has offset Russia's advantage in the volume of fire with its 'competence,'" a U.S. military source said.

Read more: AFU commented on statement of Russian Federation that "counteroffensive failed miserably": Russians were so shocked that they did not hear true state of affairs

A NATO official told CNN in a commentary that the scale of the Ukrainian offensive could not yet be confirmed, but that the AFU had affected Russia's ability to move across the Dnipro River.

According to one official, attacks in Crimea were a particularly prudent strategy because Russia uses the peninsula as a launching pad for its operations in southern Ukraine.