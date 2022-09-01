Russian army is trying to restore logistical support in South Buh direction, - General Staff

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, as well as maintaining the captured areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

This is stated in the morning summary on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 on September 1, 2022, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and ninety days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to carry out air and missile attacks on military and civilian objects on the territory of our State.

The situation remains unchanged on the Volyn and Polissia directions. Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy, using barrel artillery, shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Kamianska Sloboda and Zalizny Mist settlements of the Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, using tanks, combat vehicles, barrel, and jet artillery, the enemy shelled the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Klenove, Dementiivka, Ruski Tyshky, Velyki Prohody, Petrivka, Peremoha, Bayrak, Shevelivka. He continues conducting aerial reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Sloviansk direction, he carried out shelling with the use of tanks, barrel artillery, and rocket salvo systems in the areas of the settlements of Krasnopillia, Virnopillia, and Hrushuvakha. Conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to conduct active combat operations, concentrating the main efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. Exercises fire influence and tries to improve the tactical position, actively conducts air reconnaissance.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was carried out with the use of barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Raihorodok, Berestov, Rozdolivka, Tetianivka, Mala Piskunivka, Verhnyokamianske, Ivano-Dariivka, and Siversk.

In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling of military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of settlements Bakhmutske, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Mayorsk, Diliivka. Enemy units tried to conduct offensive battles in the areas of Vesela Dolyna and Zaitseve settlements.

In the Avdiivka direction, he carried out shelling with the use of barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Opytne, Pervomaiske, and New York. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Neskuchne, Oleksandropil.

In the Novopavlivka direction, he shelled the positions of our troops with the use of tanks, barrel artillery, and multiple rocket launcher systems in the area of the settlement of Zolota Niva. An airstrike was carried out in the area of the Mariinka settlement. He led an offensive battle in the area of the settlement of Vodyane but was unsuccessful.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, he shelled the positions of the defenders of Ukraine with the use of barrel and jet artillery, tanks in the areas of settlements of Novopil, Olhivske, Hulyaipole, Novodanilivka, Novoiakovlivka, Dorozhnianka, Zelene Pole, Charivne, Bilohiria.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied positions. The enemy is taking measures to replenish losses. Conducted shelling with the use of tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery along the contact line. Fired objects of civil and military infrastructure in the areas of settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Novomykolaivka, Stepove, Partyzanske, Andriivka, Myrne, Prybuzke, Mykolaivka, Zoria, Luch, Ivanivka, Kniazivka. To conduct aerial reconnaissance, the UAV was actively used in the indicated direction. The enemy is trying to restore the logistical support of his troops.

The enemy ship group continues to focus its efforts on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.