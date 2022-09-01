Since 05:00 a.m., constant mortar shelling of Enerhodar has been ongoing, residential buildings, shop, kindergartens have been damaged, - Mayor Orlov. PHOTOS

Since the morning, the city has been under constant mortar shelling.

The mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Enerhodar. Since 05:00 a.m., constant mortar shelling of the city has not stopped. Automatic rounds can be heard. It is known that several civilian objects have been hit. There are casualties! We are finding out exactly how many," he wrote.

He also asks people to stay at home and make sure to follow the two-wall rule.

Later, the mayor added that the occupiers reported the dead and wounded, and Russian helicopters are circling over the city: "The very killers of the civilian population, who are shelling Enerhodar in the morning with mortars, machine guns, and shelling, have used aviation (helicopters are circling over the city). It has already been reported about killed and wounded as a result of their shelling".

In addition, he noted that information is being received about hitting residential buildings on Tsentralna, Voiniv-Internationalists, Kurchatov streets; in private country houses in cooperatives in the suburbs; in the reception room of the primary school, shop, kindergartens.






















