ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10864 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
654 1

Over past day, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On August 31, the Russians killed 5 civilians of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On August 31, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Rozdolne, Pivnichne, Heorhiivka, Bakhmut, and Sloviansk. Another 12 people were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Read more: During day, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

Over past day, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko 01

Author: 

Russian Army (8803) Donetska region (3538) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 