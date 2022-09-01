Over past day, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On August 31, the Russians killed 5 civilians of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On August 31, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Rozdolne, Pivnichne, Heorhiivka, Bakhmut, and Sloviansk. Another 12 people were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Read more: During day, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS