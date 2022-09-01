AFU is doing everything to give our children opportunity to live and study in Ukraine, - Zaluzhny

The Armed Forces have done and are doing everything to give our children the opportunity to live and study in Ukraine

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Censor.NET informs.

"Our children grew up early. The war, unfortunately, became a reality for them, not a historical phenomenon. In the last six months, air raid signals replaced school bells. But the Armed Forces have done and are doing everything to give our children the opportunity to live and study in Ukraine," he said.

"First of all, we protect you, dear children! You have a unique opportunity to learn from the examples of indomitable contemporaries - defenders of Ukraine. Collect and preserve the memory of these historical events and incredible people who protect you from disaster! Grow in love for Ukraine and believe in our Victory!" - adds Zaluzhny.

