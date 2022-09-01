At night, Russia fired 5 rockets from Belgorod to Kharkiv. Part "self-destructed" on their territory, - Synehubov

This night, after 10:00 p.m., the Kharkiv Defense Headquarters recorded the departure of 5 missiles from the Russian city of Belgorod. Part - "self-liquidated" not on the territory of Ukraine. The places where other rockets hit are determined by law enforcement officers. Preliminary - there are no victims.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the occupiers struck the Izium, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, and Chuhuiiv districts in the past day.

"In the Izium district, private homes were damaged due to intense shelling. According to the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, 4 civilians were injured in Balaklia, including a 13-year-old boy. A 50-year-old man, unfortunately, died in Balaklia," the message reads.

Synehubov also notes that one of the buildings of an agricultural enterprise was damaged in the Bohodukhiv district as a result of shelling.

"At night, the occupiers attacked the Chuhuiiv district. A fire broke out in a 5-story residential building in Pechenihy. Rescuers evacuated 10 people. A 30-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries," the head of the region adds.

Watch more: Russian missile that was aimed at Kharkiv struck Belgorod.. VIDEO

Around 03:00 a.m., the Russians struck the Pechenihy again. Damaged private homes, the building of the dispensary.

"The Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region carry out constant attacks and conduct reconnaissance. However, the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold their positions in all directions for the 190th day," the head of the region summarizes.