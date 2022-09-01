ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 48,350 people, 234 planes, 205 helicopters, 1,997 tanks and 4,345 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 1, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 48,350.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.\

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 01/09 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 48,350 (+450) people were liquidated,
  • tanks - 1,997 (+23) units,
  • armored fighting vehicles - 4345 (+33) units,
  • artillery systems - 1115 (+24) units,
  • MLRS - 287 (+2) units,
  • air defense equipment - 153 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 234 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 205 (+1) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 851 (+2),
  • cruise missiles - 196 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3239 (+3) units,
  • special equipment - 104 (+1).

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed more than 200 occupiers, enemy equipment and 6 ammunition depots, - OC "South"

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Kurakhiv directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.

Russian Army (8803) Armed Forces HQ (3951) liquidation (2301) elimination (4895) arms (857) losses (2005)
