380 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 736 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 1, 2022, more than 1,116 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 380 children died and more than 736 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 388, Kharkiv region - 203, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Mykolaiv region - 67, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 46," the message says.

Thus, on August 31, a 17-year-old boy was fatally injured by a cluster munition in the Synelnykovo district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

On August 30, a 6-year-old girl was injured as a result of enemy artillery fire in Kharkiv.

2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.

