5th power unit of Zaporizhzhia NPP shut down due to Russian shelling

In the captured Enerhodar, as a result of mortar shelling by Russian troops at the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, emergency protection was activated and the operating 5th power unit was shut down.

This was reported by Energoatom, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, September 1, 2022, at 4:57 a.m., as a result of another mortar shelling by the Russian occupying forces at the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the emergency protection was activated and the operating 5th power unit was shut down," the message reads.

Also, the 330 kV backup power supply line for ZNPP's own needs was damaged. In the transitional mode, the non-working power unit No. 2 was de-energized with the start-up of diesel generators.

"This is the second time in the last 10 days that the criminal actions of the rioters have led to the shutdown of the unit and the de-energization of the station," Energoatom noted.

Power unit No. 6 continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine and at the same time feeds the ZNPP's own needs.

The Ukrainian staff of the station is doing everything possible to eliminate damage to its infrastructure, Energoatom emphasized.