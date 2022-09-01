Occupiers fired mortars at evacuation column in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia, - Mayor of Melitopol, Fedorov

On August 31, Russian occupying forces fired mortars at an evacuation convoy in Vasylivka, the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov wrote about this on Telegram.

"Another evacuation convoy was fired upon in Vasylivka yesterday. The hit was recorded at the WOG gas station, which, fortunately, there was no usual crowd of cars at that moment. After that, the city itself was fired upon. The impact came near the filtration site," Fedorov wrote.

He noted that according to preliminary data, the enemy fired mortars at the column.

"And the enemy did it cynically - the Russian military allowed people along the route without checking, hiding at that time in a safe place," Fedorov added.

