Filtration camps of Russian Federation are abductions, imprisonments and grueling interrogations, - Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch documented violations of international humanitarian law on the territory of Ukraine captured by the Russian Federation, collecting the testimony of more than 100 people who passed the filter.

This is stated in the HRW report, Censor.NET reports.

Human rights activists interviewed 117 people who were forced to go through the "filtering process". They said that the Russians collect fingerprints and take photos of people in profile and full face. Refugees' contact details are copied from their smartphones, and their private text messages and social media comments are viewed.

Sometimes you have to wait for interrogation for several days. At the same time, Ukrainians stand in line, some refugees are kept in terrible sanitary conditions.

Those who did not pass the "filtering" because they are allegedly connected to the Ukrainian military will be imprisoned on the territory of the regions occupied by Russia. Yes, some of them were sent to the Olenivtsi colony, others to the "Isolation" prison in occupied Donetsk. In total, Human Rights Watch counted 15 centers for interrogations and detentions in Russian-controlled territory.

HRW also notes that the Russians did not allow many Ukrainians to leave for free unoccupied territory, forcing them to go to the Russian Federation instead.

Such actions of the Russians during "filtering" violate the Geneva Convention on Human Rights, human rights activists emphasize.