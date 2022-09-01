Lukashenko will ask Russian Federation for nuclear weapons if "Americans advance these weapons to Poland"

Belarus will ask Russia for nuclear weapons if the Americans transfer their nuclear warheads to Poland.

This was stated by Oleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, Censor.NET informs with reference to Russian Interfax.

"Belarus will raise the question of possession of Russian nuclear weapons in the event of aggression and the advancement of American nuclear weapons to Poland," Lukashenko said during an open lesson held on the occasion of Knowledge Day at the Palace of the Republic in Minsk.

"But if suddenly there is an attack on Belarus, if the Americans continue to advance these weapons to Poland, we should have them. We (with Putin. - Ed.) agreed on this, on the modernization of several of our planes, which will be ready to carry tactical nuclear weapons We are not pedaling this topic because the Americans have stopped, they are not going to Poland with nuclear weapons," the Belarusian dictator added.

