Because of war in Ukraine, Europe will wean itself off Russian oil and gas, - Johnson

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will help all European countries wean themselves off Russian oil and gas.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"I think that as a result of this disaster of Putin's war, Europe will wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons," Johnson said, speaking at a nuclear power plant in East Anglia.

According to him, Europe will never again be so vulnerable to blackmail from Moscow.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that Britain and other European countries will significantly accelerate long-overdue reforms and steps to become energy independent, in particular, to repair the damage that has been done to the nuclear industry in recent years.