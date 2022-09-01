Four thousand Ukrainian soldiers underwent training abroad in use of foreign weapons, - General Staff

More than 4,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine underwent training in 14 partner countries to perform tasks on foreign models of weapons and military equipment

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Currently, more than 4,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been trained to perform tasks on foreign models of weapons and military equipment in 14 partner countries. Of this personnel, more than 2,000 servicemen are artillerymen, 500 specialists in the use of rocket salvo systems and air defense, almost 200 people in operation and maintenance of anti-tank weapons, about 100 specialists in operation and maintenance of radar systems," Hromov said at the briefing.

Read more: IAEA mission arrived at Zaporizhzhia NPP