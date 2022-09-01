Putin again renewed goal of war: now it is necessary to eliminate "anti-Russian enclave" that "is being created on territory of Ukraine"

During an open lesson in Kaliningrad, Russian President Vladimir Putin named the new goal of Russian troops in Ukraine.

According to the president of the Russian Federation, an anti-Russian enclave is allegedly being created on the territory of Ukraine, which threatens Russia.

"His elimination is the goal of a "special military operation," he said.

Earlier in Russia, the reason for the war in Ukraine was called the dominance of the USA. In the spring, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Serhiy Lavrov, said that the Russian "military special operation" in Ukraine is designed to end the US course for world domination.

Before that, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmytro Peskov, said that another goal of the war in Ukraine is allegedly to prevent the threat of the Third World War. Even earlier, Peskov spoke about the "rescue" of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics".

Putin himself said in April that the goal of the war is "to help people in Donbas." He called such intentions of Russia "noble".