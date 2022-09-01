European Union opens medical evacuation hub for Ukrainian patients in Rzeszow, Poland

EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic arrived in Poland on Thursday to officially open a new EU medical hub (EU Medevac Hub) for Ukrainian patients evacuated for treatment in Europe, together with the Polish and Ukrainian health ministers.

According to the EU Delegation to Ukraine, the hub is located near the Polish city of Rzeszow, near one of the closest airports to Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

The new hub, funded under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), is part of a broader medical evacuation scheme launched by the EU in March 2022.

"The hub will offer a safe place for patients arriving from Ukraine before they are flown to hospitals in other European countries for treatment. At the hub, patients will receive round-the-clock care, disease screening, vaccinations and psychological support," the statement said.

The hub also aims to facilitate the work of medical personnel serving vulnerable patients arriving from Ukraine.

"The medical evacuation scheme runs two medical evacuation flights twice a week, with Norwegian assistance, which provide transportation of patients from Rzeszow to countries where they will receive further treatment," the office noted.

Read more: Qatar provided $5 million in medical aid to Ukraine