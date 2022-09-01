Swedish Defense Minister Hultqvist confirmed news about new military aid package for Ukraine - Reznikov

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist confirmed news of a new military aid package from Sweden, important tools will be sent to the military on the front lines

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twіtter by Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

"Great news about the new military aid package from Sweden, which my friend and colleague, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist, confirmed today during a video conference. Some important and valuable tools will be provided to our troops on the front lines. Dear Sweden, you are helping us...just like old friends do!" wrote Reznikov.

