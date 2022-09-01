Russia must get rid of colonies, they are already beginning to wobble, - Danilov

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, is convinced that Russia must get rid of the colonies it seized in the 19th and 20th centuries, and that they are already "starting to falter".

According to Censor.NЕТ, Danilov stated this in an іnterview.

He noted: "A very simple thing has to happen. The Russian Federation must get rid of those colonies it seized in the 19th and 20th centuries..."

We need to understand that Russia is one of the few countries that have colonies in the 21st century. For these colonies that they took over in their time - they took away people's language, traditions, they took away their culture, they colonized them. There is a huge number there - they are colonies of the Russian Federation... They must be dismissed so that these peoples become free. And then it will already be a completely different situation. Then we will see how much Russia is."

Danilov also said that Ichkeria and Tatarstan are definitely not Russia.

"We have studies that clearly list those territories that have nothing to do with Russia, and do not want to have... Why are they going crazy? They are already beginning to falter and falter," the secretary of the NSDC said.

"Let everyone think about their own house, we're not going to think about them. Our task is to make the Russians' desire to poke their noses into our country, like Pinocchio, disappear once and for all. That is our mission," he added. .

