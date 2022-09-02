Scholz on aid to Ukraine: It will never come to war between Russia and NATO

Putin has shattered decades-old agreements in Europe that borders will never again be changed by force, and Russia is not going to stop at Ukraine.

This was said by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz during the regular "Dialogue with citizens", reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Putin proclaimed: I want something from my neighbors. And this is something that should worry us all, because it is not limited to Ukraine," the Chancellor said. He recalled his meeting with Putin in Moscow, "at the long table," numerous telephone conversations with him, during which the Russian president made clear "what he would do further."

The Chancellor noted that Putin interprets history textbooks in his own way, holding the view that Ukraine and Belarus belong to his country because the peoples of these states "talk like Russians."

"But that's terrible! Think about it: we'll all look in the history books and find out that someone speaks a similar language somewhere.

Or we'll look in the history books and start asking ourselves, where, in fact, did the borders go before? So we'll be fighting all over the world for another 300 years...

That's why it's so important to say: we can't accept it when they try to change borders by force... Who guarantees us that if it succeeds once, there won't be another one?" said Scholz.

Read more: War in Ukraine will end when Putin realizes that nothing succeeds, - Scholz

That is why, he noted, Germany departed from the policies of past decades and decided to support Ukraine not only with money and humanitarian aid, but also with weapons. Had this not been done, the consequences, according to the politician's assessment, "would have been terrifying". But, the German leader noted, he always looks at what partners are doing when it comes to providing weapons. Scholz repeated what he has said many times: he sees it as his duty as chancellor to act exclusively in coordination with his allies. That means not supplying weapons with which Ukraine could hit Russian territory.

"It's about the defense of Ukraine, and that's what we do... In this way we hope that we can ensure that it doesn't come to an escalation of the war. We are very careful to support (Ukraine - ed.), but it will never come to war between Russia and NATO... We said we would never be a party to war," Scholz stressed, adding that one must act decisively but at the same time cautiously, always weighing up what is right and what is wrong.

The Chancellor also spoke in favor of arms control, because no one in his right mind wants a constant accumulation of missiles. However, he added, there is no point in talking about arms reduction in this situation. "But it remains a goal," he assured. Scholz added that the task now is to make the FRG and NATO "so strong that no one can attack them."

This time, Scholz's dialogue with citizens took place in the city of Essen. Like the previous ones, it lasted 90 minutes.