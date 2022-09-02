Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled enemy’s attack on Bakhmut, Opytne, Avdiivka and Krasnohorivka, - General Staff

The one hundred and ninety-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of AFU General Staff.

As noted, the enemy continues to focus efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region and holding the occupied districts of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, as well as creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive.

The enemy carries out air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of our State.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Volyn and Polissya directions remains unchanged. The units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

"On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy fired mortars and barrel artillery in the areas of Pushkari, Khrinivka, Senkivka of the Chernihiv region and Sukhodil, Nova Sloboda and Novovasylivka of the Sumy region." - it says in the summary.

It is also reported that the enemy is conducting combat operations in the Slobozhansk direction in order to prevent the loss of control over the occupied borders and logistics routes in the Kharkiv region. He tries to find weak points in the defense of our troops and improve the tactical position.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Russki Tyshki, Cherkasski Tyshki, Pitomnyk, Velyki Prohody, Stary Saltiv, Petrivka, Peremoha, Dementiivka, Prishyb. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Shestakove, Bayrak, Ruski Tyshki and Vesele settlements.

Also, the General Staff informs that in the Slavyansk direction, the military and civilian infrastructure was attacked by fire using tanks, barrel artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems in the areas of Dolyna, Krasnopillya, Brazhkivka, and Dibrivne settlements.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. In the Kramatorsk and Novopavlivka directions, it is trying to improve its tactical position, is carrying out fire damage to our troops. It is trying to constrain the actions of the units of the Defense Forces and prevent their transfer to other directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, he carried out shelling from mortars, tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Bogorodichne, Hryhorivka, Donetske, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivano-Daryivka, Rozdolivka, and Vesele settlements.

An airstrike was carried out in the area of Verkhnokamianske settlement," the message said.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired mortars, tanks, barrel and jet artillery at the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yuryivka, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Zaytseve, Soledar, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Bilogorivka.

He carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut, and Yakovlivka.

"The units of the Defense Forces repelled the enemy's offensive in the direction of the settlements of Bakhmutske and Bakhmut, as well as Vesela Dolyna and Mayorsk," the General Staff said.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from the available types of weapons in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Vesele, Opytne, Vodyane, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Karlivka settlements.

Our troops successfully repelled the attack of enemy units in the districts of Opytne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements.

The enemy's assaults, which he tried to carry out in the direction of the settlements of Avdiivka and Krasnohorivka, were also repelled.

According to the General Staff, enemy units fired mortars, tanks, barrel artillery, and multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Mykilske, Prechistivka, Velyka Novosilka, Bogoyavlenka, Novomayorsk, and Neskuchne in the Novopavlovsk direction. The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

Enemy units did not carry out active offensive actions in the Zaporozhzhia direction.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating on the defense of previously occupied lines and positions.

Conducted shelling of the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Oleksandrivka, Posad-Pokrovske, Prybuzke, Novomykolaivka, Lyubomirivka, Novogrigorivka, Kiselyvka, Pervomaiske, Kobzartsi, Partizanske, Chervona Dolyna, Shiroke, Berezneguvate , Velike Artakove, Andriyivka, Novoselyvka, Shevchenkove, Olhyne, Myrolyubivka, Lyubimivka and Petrivka.

He carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Lozove, Sukhy Stavok, Velike Artakove, Khreshchenivka.

"The enemy was stopped by the Defense Forces while conducting offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Potemkine," the report said.

It is also noted that in the Black Sea and Azov Sea Zones, the enemy's main efforts are focused on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. Carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type are ready to use high-precision weapons.