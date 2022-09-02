102 Rashists eliminated and 5 enemy ammunition depots destroyed in South - OC "South"

The situation in the South Bug operating zone is steadily difficult, but controlled. The destruction of enemy supplies and reserves, the defeat of command posts, and the control of transport routes continues.

As noted, the enemy troops are largely demoralized, but are desperately resisting.

"Trying to hold the defenses on land, the enemy continues artillery and mortar shelling, as well as air and missile strikes on our positions, on peaceful settlements, on local residents.

Three times during the day, fighters and an attack aircraft carried out missile strikes on our positions in the Beryslav region, without casualties. One of the attack aircraft was hit. The results are being finalized," the UC South noted.

The enemy carried out a bombardment with high-explosive five-hundred-kilogram aerial bombs in the Mykolayiv district, where one civilian was wounded.

It is also reported that the enemy continued to attack the Mykolayiv region by firing an airborne missile from an Su-35 fighter plane at Bereznevvatska community. The Air Defense Forces worked perfectly and the missile was destroyed.

"Our aircraft carried out 18 strikes on command and support posts, warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants, and logistics and transport facilities. Missile and artillery units fired a number of fire missions at 9 control points, 2 ferry crossings, 2 drone control points, on means of anti-aircraft defense and on the accumulation of the enemy," the message says.

Fire control over the Antoniv, Kakhovski and Daryivsk bridges continues.

"It was established that as a result of the combat day, the enemy forces were reduced by 102 anti-tank guns, 6 tanks, the Msta-B howitzer, the Grad rocket launcher system, a mobile 120-mm mortar, 8 units of armored vehicles. 5 ammunition depots were destroyed in the Bashtansky, Beryslavsky and Kherson districts. The drone control center in the Pravdyny district and the ferry crossing near Kozatskyi were hit," - adds the OC "South".

In the Black Sea, the ship group did not undergo changes in its composition and tasks. 3 Kalibr missile carriers are still on standby, 1 of which is underwater. The total volley is 20 missiles.

