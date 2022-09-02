Ukrainians in occupied territories continue to resist Russian troops, - Canadian intelligence

Residents of the regions of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia continue to resist the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Тwitter by Intelligence Directorate of the Canadian Armed Forces.

"Ordinary Ukrainians are working to bring information about oppression in the occupied territories to the outside world, despite the risk of retaliation and Russia's attempts to control communications," the spies said.

