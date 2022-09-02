Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 48.7 thousand people, 234 aircraft, 205 helicopters, 2009 tanks and 4,366 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupants who have invaded Ukraine continue to suffer casualties. As of the morning of September 2, enemy personnel losses totaled approximately 48,700.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 02.09 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 48,700 (+350) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2009 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4366 (+21) units,

artillery systems - 1126 (+11) units,

MLRS - 289 (+2) units,

air defence - 153 (+0) units,

aircraft- 234 (+0)

helicopters- 205 (+0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 853 (+2),

cruise missiles - 198 (+2),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3247 (+8) units,

special equipment - 105 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Kurakhiv directions. The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.