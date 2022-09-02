Putin wants to create new forces for fall and winter offensive on Ukraine - ISW

The leadership of the Russian Federation intends to create new forces to strengthen the offensive against Ukraine in the fall and winter.

This was the conclusion reached by analysts of the American Institute for the study of war(ISW), reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to experts, Putin's statement about plans to eliminate an "anti-Russian enclave" in Ukraine suggests that the Russian President has not abandoned his maximalist intentions to seize the entire country.

"Putin's statement about 'anti-Russian' rhetoric that must be defeated militarily to protect Russia confirms his maximalist intentions regarding Ukraine and is likely intended to create an informational environment to call for further Russian efforts and force creation this fall and winter," ISW noted.

