Russia does not understand words of peace, but it very well feels power on battlefield, - Zelensky

Words about helping Ukraine must be confirmed by real actions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a conversation with the participants of the annual international economic forum "Ambrozetti", Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

"All words regarding supporting Ukraine with weapons, ammunition, and finances while this war continues must be confirmed by actions. Russia does not understand the words of peace. But it very well feels the power on the battlefield," he notes.

"The power must be for Ukraine, for the free world. In particular, for the sanctions that the world applies as self-defense against Russia's aggression. The power must also be for business, primarily Europe. The reputation of any company will not withstand radiation sickness," the head of state added.

He emphasizes that relations with the country that resorted to radiation blackmail should be immediately severed.

"And don't wait for catastrophes to make decisions, go to predicted partners. Ukraine is just such a partner," Zelensky warns.

"Of course, now is a war. Of course, Russian missiles hit our land. Every day we lose people. I will remind you of only one terrible figure - 379. So many Ukrainian children were killed by Russian strikes. More than 735 children were injured. All together in Europe and in to the free world, we have the power to end this war. And therefore, over time, we can move to much more meaningful economic relations," the president adds.