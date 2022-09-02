Another exchange of prisoners of war was held in Donetsk region: Ukraine returned 14 defenders

Another exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia took place today in Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne, this was reported in the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

"14 Ukrainian Defenders returned home. Among them, ten from the 58th separate mechanized brigade (SMB) and four from the 30th SMB. They were captured by the occupying forces in the spring of this year," the message reads.

It is noted that an officer and a military medic are among the released soldiers.

