AFU hit ferry crossing and two areas where forces of Russian Federation were concentrated in Kherson region: 37 anti-tank missiles were destroyed

Ukrainian defenders struck the Russian occupiers in the Kherson region.

This is stated in the summary of OC "South", Censor.NET informs.

"Our missile and artillery units, within the framework of fire missions, delivered effective strikes on the ferry crossing near the village of Lviv and on two areas where the enemy's forces and assets were concentrated.

The confirmed losses of the enemy are 37 rockets, 3 tanks, 4 howitzers "Msta-B", rocket salvo fire system "Grad", 10 units of armored vehicles and an ammunition depot in the Berislav district. The Su-25 aircraft that was damaged yesterday in the area of ​​Sukhy Stavok has been confirmed to have been removed from the enemy forces," the Command noted.

