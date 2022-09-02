ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4128 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
17 136 33
war (20090) Kherson region (1316) elimination (2560)

AFU hit ferry crossing and two areas where forces of Russian Federation were concentrated in Kherson region: 37 anti-tank missiles were destroyed

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

війна,зсу

Ukrainian defenders struck the Russian occupiers in the Kherson region.

This is stated in the summary of OC "South", Censor.NET informs.

"Our missile and artillery units, within the framework of fire missions, delivered effective strikes on the ferry crossing near the village of Lviv and on two areas where the enemy's forces and assets were concentrated.

The confirmed losses of the enemy are 37 rockets, 3 tanks, 4 howitzers "Msta-B", rocket salvo fire system "Grad", 10 units of armored vehicles and an ammunition depot in the Berislav district. The Su-25 aircraft that was damaged yesterday in the area of ​​Sukhy Stavok has been confirmed to have been removed from the enemy forces," the Command noted.

Read more: Sanctions and visa restrictions should make Russians feel price of aggression against Ukraine, - Zelensky

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 